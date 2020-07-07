10915 BRICKSIDE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool tennis court

An end unit townhouse in the Golf Course Community of Summerfield. Freshly painted interior. New carpet being installed downstairs. This home features a large living and dining room, kitchen and half bath on the first floor. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry upstairs. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite and stainless appliances. Community amenities include pool, playgrounds. tennis courts, an indoor basketball court, a gym and more. Great location close to schools, shopping and major highways.