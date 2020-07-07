All apartments in Riverview
10915 BRICKSIDE COURT
10915 BRICKSIDE COURT

10915 Brickside Court · No Longer Available
Location

10915 Brickside Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
An end unit townhouse in the Golf Course Community of Summerfield. Freshly painted interior. New carpet being installed downstairs. This home features a large living and dining room, kitchen and half bath on the first floor. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry upstairs. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite and stainless appliances. Community amenities include pool, playgrounds. tennis courts, an indoor basketball court, a gym and more. Great location close to schools, shopping and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT have any available units?
10915 BRICKSIDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT have?
Some of 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10915 BRICKSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT offers parking.
Does 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT has a pool.
Does 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10915 BRICKSIDE COURT has units with dishwashers.

