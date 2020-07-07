10915 BRICKSIDE COURT

Amenities
An end unit townhouse in the Golf Course Community of Summerfield. Freshly painted interior. New carpet being installed downstairs. This home features a large living and dining room, kitchen and half bath on the first floor. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry upstairs. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite and stainless appliances. Community amenities include pool, playgrounds. tennis courts, an indoor basketball court, a gym and more. Great location close to schools, shopping and major highways.