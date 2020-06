Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

10913 Brickside Court - BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 3/2.5 bath Townhome in Summerfield Village with almost 1,500 sq. ft. This Townhome has gorgeous neutral carpet, stainless steel appliances in the HUGE, open kitchen with a breakfast bar and GORGEOUS granite counters. There is also ceiling fans throughout. The master bath has a lovely garden tub and large walk-in closet. It is a well and beautifully kept light and bright townhome in a newer area that has a community pool and tennis courts. Convenient location close to shopping and highways yet tucked into a nice quiet neighborhood.



(RLNE5832181)