Riverview, FL
10909 Brucehaven Dr
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

10909 Brucehaven Dr

10909 Brucehaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10909 Brucehaven Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home features 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms and 2-car garage with approx. 1,314 Sq.Ft. Open concept floor plan, the kitchen is open to the family room and has wood cabinets; stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, flat top range, dishwasher and microwave. Vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Split bedroom floor plan. The master bath has garden tub with separate shower, twin sinks and large walk-in closet. Screened patio (10x12),Conservation area behind home.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10909 Brucehaven Dr have any available units?
10909 Brucehaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10909 Brucehaven Dr have?
Some of 10909 Brucehaven Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10909 Brucehaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10909 Brucehaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 Brucehaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10909 Brucehaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10909 Brucehaven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10909 Brucehaven Dr offers parking.
Does 10909 Brucehaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10909 Brucehaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 Brucehaven Dr have a pool?
No, 10909 Brucehaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10909 Brucehaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 10909 Brucehaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 Brucehaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10909 Brucehaven Dr has units with dishwashers.

