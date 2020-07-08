10909 Brucehaven Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

See the Video Property Tour



This home features 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms and 2-car garage with approx. 1,314 Sq.Ft. Open concept floor plan, the kitchen is open to the family room and has wood cabinets; stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, flat top range, dishwasher and microwave. Vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Split bedroom floor plan. The master bath has garden tub with separate shower, twin sinks and large walk-in closet. Screened patio (10x12),Conservation area behind home.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.