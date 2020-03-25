10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming soon in October, upscale 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Riverview. - Coming in mid-October, this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is situated just a half mile from The Riverview Neighborhood Park in the passive subdivision of St. Charles Place. An open living room area overlooks a jaw dropping view of the pond and provides endless opportunities for home decor. Tile complements all the formal areas with a dash of carpet in the rooms on the upper floor. Eat-in kitchen features a pass through window and all appliances such as refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Master bedroom showcases a spacious closet. Home includes ceiling fans and window treatments with blinds. Having a myriad of shopping available and fine eateries just a mile down the road create invigorating nights out. HOA provides water, lawn and garbage service. Pets are allowed with restrictions on breed; however per the HOA there is a maximum of 2 pets allowed and they cannot exceed 40 pounds each. The owner reserves the right to charge additional fees for additional pets and weight/size of pet. This is a single family home and as such the HOA does not allow roommates. Please note that any prospective tenant must apply to and be approved by the HOA which typically requires 10 days to process before tenants can move in.



(RLNE2546057)