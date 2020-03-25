All apartments in Riverview
10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH
10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH

10851 Lake Saint Charles Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10851 Lake Saint Charles Boulevard, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon in October, upscale 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Riverview. - Coming in mid-October, this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is situated just a half mile from The Riverview Neighborhood Park in the passive subdivision of St. Charles Place. An open living room area overlooks a jaw dropping view of the pond and provides endless opportunities for home decor. Tile complements all the formal areas with a dash of carpet in the rooms on the upper floor. Eat-in kitchen features a pass through window and all appliances such as refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Master bedroom showcases a spacious closet. Home includes ceiling fans and window treatments with blinds. Having a myriad of shopping available and fine eateries just a mile down the road create invigorating nights out. HOA provides water, lawn and garbage service. Pets are allowed with restrictions on breed; however per the HOA there is a maximum of 2 pets allowed and they cannot exceed 40 pounds each. The owner reserves the right to charge additional fees for additional pets and weight/size of pet. This is a single family home and as such the HOA does not allow roommates. Please note that any prospective tenant must apply to and be approved by the HOA which typically requires 10 days to process before tenants can move in.

(RLNE2546057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH have any available units?
10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH have?
Some of 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH currently offering any rent specials?
10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH pet-friendly?
Yes, 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH is pet friendly.
Does 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH offer parking?
No, 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH does not offer parking.
Does 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH have a pool?
No, 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH does not have a pool.
Does 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH have accessible units?
No, 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH does not have accessible units.
Does 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10851 Lake St. Charles Blvd. - LAKESTCH has units with dishwashers.

