10815 GREAT CARLISLE COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This charming end-unit 1824 sqft Townhome in the gated community of St Charles Place boasts a spacious layout with open floorplan. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1 car garage. You will appreciate the neutral interior colors that match any decor and all-new custom tile flooring in the wet areas! The kitchen has everything you need, including a breakfast bar for snacks or quick meals when you're on the go! Appliances included. The Private patio offers a lovely setting. Don't miss your chance to live in this sought-after Riverview location that's near I-75, 301 and the Crosstown Expressway, with tons of shopping and dining options just a few minutes away!