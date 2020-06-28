All apartments in Riverview
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

10814 BRICKSIDE COURT

10814 Brickside Court · No Longer Available
Location

10814 Brickside Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
A lovely townhouse available for quick move in. Located in a Golf Course community this
home has so much to offer. A large Great Room with Dining space located close to the
kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops and wood cabinets. A convenient half bath
is downstairs too. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. The laundry is centrally
located upstairs too. There is a large screened room on the back overlooking woods. The
community offers a pool, basketball Golf and Country Club and much more. Great location to
commute from, close to Hwy 301 and I-75 as well as shopping and restaurants near by. Hallway and bathrooms are being painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT have any available units?
10814 BRICKSIDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT have?
Some of 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10814 BRICKSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT offer parking?
No, 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT has a pool.
Does 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10814 BRICKSIDE COURT has units with dishwashers.
