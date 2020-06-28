10814 BRICKSIDE COURT

Amenities
A lovely townhouse available for quick move in. Located in a Golf Course community this
home has so much to offer. A large Great Room with Dining space located close to the
kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops and wood cabinets. A convenient half bath
is downstairs too. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. The laundry is centrally
located upstairs too. There is a large screened room on the back overlooking woods. The
community offers a pool, basketball Golf and Country Club and much more. Great location to
commute from, close to Hwy 301 and I-75 as well as shopping and restaurants near by. Hallway and bathrooms are being painted.