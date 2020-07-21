All apartments in Riverview
10813 JOHANNA AVENUE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:41 PM

10813 JOHANNA AVENUE

10813 Johanna Avenue · (813) 500-7412
Location

10813 Johanna Avenue, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this 4 Bedroom Townhome End Unit with an amazing Pond view available for rent! Serene view and open floor plan, you'll love calling this home! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Tile floors in the downstairs living area, and carpet upstairs with a convenient laundry room that includes washer and dryer. Stay cool with the New HVAC system installed in 2019. Bedroom on the first floor or could be used as an office/den. This townhome includes an enclosed screened patio offering the best location in the community. Master Bedroom Suite includes an ensuite bath, oversized closet, and more windows! Rent includes water. Convenient location to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Selmon Crosstown, and fitness centers. Schedule your showing today! Available for occupancy on August 8th, no pets. Additional HOA approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE have any available units?
10813 JOHANNA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE have?
Some of 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10813 JOHANNA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10813 JOHANNA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
