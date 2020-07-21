10813 JOHANNA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this 4 Bedroom Townhome End Unit with an amazing Pond view available for rent! Serene view and open floor plan, you'll love calling this home! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Tile floors in the downstairs living area, and carpet upstairs with a convenient laundry room that includes washer and dryer. Stay cool with the New HVAC system installed in 2019. Bedroom on the first floor or could be used as an office/den. This townhome includes an enclosed screened patio offering the best location in the community. Master Bedroom Suite includes an ensuite bath, oversized closet, and more windows! Rent includes water. Convenient location to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Selmon Crosstown, and fitness centers. Schedule your showing today! Available for occupancy on August 8th, no pets. Additional HOA approval required.