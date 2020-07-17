10809 Windbury Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE IN RIVERVIEW! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 4/2 plus den Single Family Home in Boyette Springs!Master bathroom includes free-standing bathtub, Granite countertops in bathrooms and kitchen. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances with travertine backsplash. Family room with laminate flooring throughout and built-in entertainment center! Large fenced-in backyard with HUGE 14x14 shed! Great school district.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions you may also contact German at 813-766-2343.



(RLNE4613768)