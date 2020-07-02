All apartments in Riverview
10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE

10809 Summerton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10809 Summerton Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful two story, four bedroom, 2.5 bath, two car garage home located in the Summerfield Towne Estates subdivision. Located on a corner lot, this house features fresh paint, new laminate & carpet flooring. This home has a living room/dining room combination, laundry room, the master bathroom includes a garden tub and separate shower, and the eat-in kitchen has granite countertops. The Summerfield Community includes a pool, basketball court and playground. Minutes from I-75, great schools, restaurants and shopping.

Pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE have any available units?
10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE have?
Some of 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

