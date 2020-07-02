10809 SUMMERTON DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful two story, four bedroom, 2.5 bath, two car garage home located in the Summerfield Towne Estates subdivision. Located on a corner lot, this house features fresh paint, new laminate & carpet flooring. This home has a living room/dining room combination, laundry room, the master bathroom includes a garden tub and separate shower, and the eat-in kitchen has granite countertops. The Summerfield Community includes a pool, basketball court and playground. Minutes from I-75, great schools, restaurants and shopping.



Pet friendly