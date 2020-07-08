All apartments in Riverview
10619 Dawns Light Dr

10619 Dawns Light Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10619 Dawns Light Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4/3.5 with Dual Master Suites and Fenced Yard - Please call listing agent Christopher Green with any questions or to schedule a showing at 813.312.6693. This large 2 story, 4 bed/3.5 bath home with 2 master suites and fenced-in yard is located just Minutes from I-75 & Crosstown Express and 1 mile from Hartline Express stop for free shuttle transport to MacDill AFB. A large living room, family room and spacious kitchen are ideal for entertaining with a half bath conveniently located for guests. 42" cabinets, SS appliances, water softener and a center island make the open kitchen area the perfect gathering spot. Upstairs are two master suites with private baths. The primary master bedroom features an enormous walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower, while the second master has an ensuite bathroom with double sinks and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, and third full bathroom with double sinks completes the upstairs living area. A separate laundry room, wireless security system enabled with keypad entry through the garage, and a large fenced-in backyard are the finishing touches for this pet-friendly home. Lawncare and pest control is included. $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Rental application fee $60 per adult. At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.

(RLNE5744486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10619 Dawns Light Dr have any available units?
10619 Dawns Light Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10619 Dawns Light Dr have?
Some of 10619 Dawns Light Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10619 Dawns Light Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10619 Dawns Light Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10619 Dawns Light Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10619 Dawns Light Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10619 Dawns Light Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10619 Dawns Light Dr offers parking.
Does 10619 Dawns Light Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10619 Dawns Light Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10619 Dawns Light Dr have a pool?
No, 10619 Dawns Light Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10619 Dawns Light Dr have accessible units?
No, 10619 Dawns Light Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10619 Dawns Light Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10619 Dawns Light Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

