10619 Dawns Light Dr

Beautiful 4/3.5 with Dual Master Suites and Fenced Yard - Please call listing agent Christopher Green with any questions or to schedule a showing at 813.312.6693. This large 2 story, 4 bed/3.5 bath home with 2 master suites and fenced-in yard is located just Minutes from I-75 & Crosstown Express and 1 mile from Hartline Express stop for free shuttle transport to MacDill AFB. A large living room, family room and spacious kitchen are ideal for entertaining with a half bath conveniently located for guests. 42" cabinets, SS appliances, water softener and a center island make the open kitchen area the perfect gathering spot. Upstairs are two master suites with private baths. The primary master bedroom features an enormous walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower, while the second master has an ensuite bathroom with double sinks and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, and third full bathroom with double sinks completes the upstairs living area. A separate laundry room, wireless security system enabled with keypad entry through the garage, and a large fenced-in backyard are the finishing touches for this pet-friendly home. Lawncare and pest control is included. $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Rental application fee $60 per adult. At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.



(RLNE5744486)