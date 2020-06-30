All apartments in Riverview
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE

10542 Park Meadowbrooke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10542 Park Meadowbrooke Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME to this Like New, 2018 Built, 3 Bed/ 2 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Home. You Will Love the Spacious, Open Floorplan That Boasts Beautiful Laminate Wood Flooring Throughout, Upgraded Lighting And Ceiling Fans In All Rooms. The Gorgeous EAT-IN KITCHEN Boasts Custom 42 in. WOOD CABINETS, CROWN MOLDING, Accent Glass Fronts, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, Glass TILE BACKSPLASH, Breakfast Bar, Closet Pantry, CENTER ISLAND With Storage, All STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES Including Range, French Door Refrigerator With Ice And Water Dispenser, Microwave, And Dishwasher. The Kitchen Opens To Dining Room/Living Room combo with sliding glass doors to the patio, providing natural light to the entire space. Perfect For Entertaining Family And Friends! The Master Bedroom Suite Features A WALK-IN CLOSET And A Private Bath With DOUBLE SINK VANITY, Glass Enclosed Shower, And Linen Closet. The Additional 2 Bedrooms Share A Full Bath With Tub Shower. The COVERED AND SCREENED LANAI Is The Perfect Space To Relax And Enjoy The Peaceful POND VIEW Or Have a Sunday BBQ! Large INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM With Washer & Dryer Connections And UTILITY SINK. LAWN SERVICE, PEST CONTROL AND INTERNET SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. PET ALLOWED With Approval. Park Creek Is A New Riverview Community Conveniently Located Off HWY 301, With RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES Including POOL And Cabana, Club House, Walking - Nature Trails, Playground And More. Easy Commute To I-75, MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, And St. Petersburg. AVAILABLE NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE have any available units?
10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE have?
Some of 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

