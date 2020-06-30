10542 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE

Amenities

WELCOME HOME to this Like New, 2018 Built, 3 Bed/ 2 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Home. You Will Love the Spacious, Open Floorplan That Boasts Beautiful Laminate Wood Flooring Throughout, Upgraded Lighting And Ceiling Fans In All Rooms. The Gorgeous EAT-IN KITCHEN Boasts Custom 42 in. WOOD CABINETS, CROWN MOLDING, Accent Glass Fronts, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, Glass TILE BACKSPLASH, Breakfast Bar, Closet Pantry, CENTER ISLAND With Storage, All STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES Including Range, French Door Refrigerator With Ice And Water Dispenser, Microwave, And Dishwasher. The Kitchen Opens To Dining Room/Living Room combo with sliding glass doors to the patio, providing natural light to the entire space. Perfect For Entertaining Family And Friends! The Master Bedroom Suite Features A WALK-IN CLOSET And A Private Bath With DOUBLE SINK VANITY, Glass Enclosed Shower, And Linen Closet. The Additional 2 Bedrooms Share A Full Bath With Tub Shower. The COVERED AND SCREENED LANAI Is The Perfect Space To Relax And Enjoy The Peaceful POND VIEW Or Have a Sunday BBQ! Large INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM With Washer & Dryer Connections And UTILITY SINK. LAWN SERVICE, PEST CONTROL AND INTERNET SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. PET ALLOWED With Approval. Park Creek Is A New Riverview Community Conveniently Located Off HWY 301, With RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES Including POOL And Cabana, Club House, Walking - Nature Trails, Playground And More. Easy Commute To I-75, MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, And St. Petersburg. AVAILABLE NOW.