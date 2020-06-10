All apartments in Riverview
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

10427 Waterstone Drive

10427 Waterstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10427 Waterstone Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
Awesome Waterstone Lakes Home - Call or text Garth Jones at 813-787-4212 to find out more. Wow! Five bedrooms, close to the freeway, shopping, dining, water and more! This newer construction home is sure to rent quickly, so do not wait. Looking for an early June move in. Large master bedroom has step in shower, soaker tub, twin vanities, and walk in closet. Three full bathrooms. Upstairs open space. Washer and dryer on second level in devoted laundry with a window to the sunshine! 2 car garage, water softener, brick paver front porch, covered rear patio. Owner will not hold home for more than 14 days.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4100023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10427 Waterstone Drive have any available units?
10427 Waterstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10427 Waterstone Drive have?
Some of 10427 Waterstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10427 Waterstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10427 Waterstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10427 Waterstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10427 Waterstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10427 Waterstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10427 Waterstone Drive offers parking.
Does 10427 Waterstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10427 Waterstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10427 Waterstone Drive have a pool?
No, 10427 Waterstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10427 Waterstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 10427 Waterstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10427 Waterstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10427 Waterstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
