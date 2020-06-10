10427 Waterstone Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage pet friendly

Awesome Waterstone Lakes Home - Call or text Garth Jones at 813-787-4212 to find out more. Wow! Five bedrooms, close to the freeway, shopping, dining, water and more! This newer construction home is sure to rent quickly, so do not wait. Looking for an early June move in. Large master bedroom has step in shower, soaker tub, twin vanities, and walk in closet. Three full bathrooms. Upstairs open space. Washer and dryer on second level in devoted laundry with a window to the sunshine! 2 car garage, water softener, brick paver front porch, covered rear patio. Owner will not hold home for more than 14 days.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4100023)