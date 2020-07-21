10427 River Bream Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2-story, 4 Bedroom, 2 Â½ Bath home has 2,222 SF has a formal living room, formal dining room and a Huge Family Room in the First Floor. The Kitchen is fully equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. All wood cabinets and GRANITE COUNTER TOPS with BACK SPLASH. The flooring is tiles and wood floors down stairs and carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. Many upgraded extras in this house. 2 Car garage w/opener, mini blinds, ceiling fans, separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. The back yard is Fenced. Easy access to the major highways, regional shopping mall, and just a few minutes to grocery, dry cleaners, gas stations, restaurants, Top Rated Schools: Boyette Springs Elementary, Barrington Middle School and Newsome High school. Newer Air Conditioner and Water heater. Trash is included in the rent. Donï¿½??t miss out.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.