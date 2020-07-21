All apartments in Riverview
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10427 River Bream Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:54 PM

10427 River Bream Drive

10427 River Bream Drive · No Longer Available
Riverview
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

10427 River Bream Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2-story, 4 Bedroom, 2 Â½ Bath home has 2,222 SF has a formal living room, formal dining room and a Huge Family Room in the First Floor. The Kitchen is fully equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. All wood cabinets and GRANITE COUNTER TOPS with BACK SPLASH. The flooring is tiles and wood floors down stairs and carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. Many upgraded extras in this house. 2 Car garage w/opener, mini blinds, ceiling fans, separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. The back yard is Fenced. Easy access to the major highways, regional shopping mall, and just a few minutes to grocery, dry cleaners, gas stations, restaurants, Top Rated Schools: Boyette Springs Elementary, Barrington Middle School and Newsome High school. Newer Air Conditioner and Water heater. Trash is included in the rent. Donï¿½??t miss out.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10427 River Bream Drive have any available units?
10427 River Bream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10427 River Bream Drive have?
Some of 10427 River Bream Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10427 River Bream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10427 River Bream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10427 River Bream Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10427 River Bream Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10427 River Bream Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10427 River Bream Drive offers parking.
Does 10427 River Bream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10427 River Bream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10427 River Bream Drive have a pool?
No, 10427 River Bream Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10427 River Bream Drive have accessible units?
No, 10427 River Bream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10427 River Bream Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10427 River Bream Drive has units with dishwashers.
