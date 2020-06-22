All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

10424 RED CARPET CT

10424 Red Carpet Court · (866) 580-6402
Location

10424 Red Carpet Court, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1673 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
If you're looking for a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a garage, this is the perfect home for you. This townhome features an open floor plan on the first floor with a large kitchen that has all stainless steel appliances, espresso wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring throughout the main living area, and a huge walk-in pantry. The master bedroom has 2 closets and an En Suite bathroom with double sinks and a spacious walk-in shower. Enjoy the safety of a gated community with keyless door entry. Conveniently located near shopping plazas, restaurants, grocery stores, a hospital, VA medical center, downtown Tampa and MacDill AFB. Easy access to I-75 and other major highways. NO PETS. Lawn care, pest control, water, sewer, and trash collection are all included in the rent. Washer and dryer also in the unit. Residents will have access to the community pool and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10424 RED CARPET CT have any available units?
10424 RED CARPET CT has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10424 RED CARPET CT have?
Some of 10424 RED CARPET CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10424 RED CARPET CT currently offering any rent specials?
10424 RED CARPET CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10424 RED CARPET CT pet-friendly?
No, 10424 RED CARPET CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10424 RED CARPET CT offer parking?
Yes, 10424 RED CARPET CT does offer parking.
Does 10424 RED CARPET CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10424 RED CARPET CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10424 RED CARPET CT have a pool?
Yes, 10424 RED CARPET CT has a pool.
Does 10424 RED CARPET CT have accessible units?
No, 10424 RED CARPET CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10424 RED CARPET CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10424 RED CARPET CT has units with dishwashers.
