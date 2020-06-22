10424 RED CARPET CT

Amenities

If you're looking for a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a garage, this is the perfect home for you. This townhome features an open floor plan on the first floor with a large kitchen that has all stainless steel appliances, espresso wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring throughout the main living area, and a huge walk-in pantry. The master bedroom has 2 closets and an En Suite bathroom with double sinks and a spacious walk-in shower. Enjoy the safety of a gated community with keyless door entry. Conveniently located near shopping plazas, restaurants, grocery stores, a hospital, VA medical center, downtown Tampa and MacDill AFB. Easy access to I-75 and other major highways. NO PETS. Lawn care, pest control, water, sewer, and trash collection are all included in the rent. Washer and dryer also in the unit. Residents will have access to the community pool and park.