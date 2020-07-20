All apartments in Riverview
10409 White Peacock Place

10409 White Peacock Place · No Longer Available
Location

10409 White Peacock Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Stunning Riverview home located in Wilson Preserve Community. This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms / 2.5 bath / 2 car garage. The home offers the open floor plan many desire with an expansive great room that is open to the gourmet kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is sure to please with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, upgraded GE Clean Steel EnergyStar appliances and breakfast bar. Upstairs, you will find the sizable master suite is complete with a walk in closet and en suite bath featuring his and hers vanities with step in glass shower. Also on the second floor are 3 additional bedrooms and another full bath. Wow, and that's not all! This home has it all with 5 SEER HIGH EFFICIENCY HVAC heating and air, Moen plumbing fixtures w/chrome finish, programmable thermostats, energy efficient low E dual pane windows, 50 gallon HYBRID GE hot water heater, crown molding, and new wood styled Ceramic tile. Spacious back yard with vinyl fencing that provides the privacy and safety many desire. Conveniently located next to I-75 and US41! Only 30 minutes to the beach and near downtown and military base. *Seller offering $4,000 towards closing cost and a home warranty*

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS - NEW TAMPA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10409 White Peacock Place have any available units?
10409 White Peacock Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10409 White Peacock Place have?
Some of 10409 White Peacock Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10409 White Peacock Place currently offering any rent specials?
10409 White Peacock Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10409 White Peacock Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10409 White Peacock Place is pet friendly.
Does 10409 White Peacock Place offer parking?
Yes, 10409 White Peacock Place offers parking.
Does 10409 White Peacock Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10409 White Peacock Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10409 White Peacock Place have a pool?
No, 10409 White Peacock Place does not have a pool.
Does 10409 White Peacock Place have accessible units?
No, 10409 White Peacock Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10409 White Peacock Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10409 White Peacock Place does not have units with dishwashers.
