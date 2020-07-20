10409 White Peacock Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Riverview home located in Wilson Preserve Community. This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms / 2.5 bath / 2 car garage. The home offers the open floor plan many desire with an expansive great room that is open to the gourmet kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is sure to please with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, upgraded GE Clean Steel EnergyStar appliances and breakfast bar. Upstairs, you will find the sizable master suite is complete with a walk in closet and en suite bath featuring his and hers vanities with step in glass shower. Also on the second floor are 3 additional bedrooms and another full bath. Wow, and that's not all! This home has it all with 5 SEER HIGH EFFICIENCY HVAC heating and air, Moen plumbing fixtures w/chrome finish, programmable thermostats, energy efficient low E dual pane windows, 50 gallon HYBRID GE hot water heater, crown molding, and new wood styled Ceramic tile. Spacious back yard with vinyl fencing that provides the privacy and safety many desire. Conveniently located next to I-75 and US41! Only 30 minutes to the beach and near downtown and military base. *Seller offering $4,000 towards closing cost and a home warranty*



