10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Don't miss this beautiful newer model townhome in the heart of Riverview, close to plenty of shopping and restaurants and the recent built hospital. This home has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a one car garage with remote control entry. Home is located in Avelar Creek which offers community playground and swimming pool. Home has neutral colors throughout, carpet in all bedrooms upstairs and tile throughout first floor. Open kitchen and living area, great for entertaining. living has sliding doors leading out to the covered lanai. This home rents for $1550. per month and that includes lawn service, water, garbage and sewer. Call today to view this home.