10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT

10408 Yellow Spice Court · No Longer Available
Location

10408 Yellow Spice Court, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Don't miss this beautiful newer model townhome in the heart of Riverview, close to plenty of shopping and restaurants and the recent built hospital. This home has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a one car garage with remote control entry. Home is located in Avelar Creek which offers community playground and swimming pool. Home has neutral colors throughout, carpet in all bedrooms upstairs and tile throughout first floor. Open kitchen and living area, great for entertaining. living has sliding doors leading out to the covered lanai. This home rents for $1550. per month and that includes lawn service, water, garbage and sewer. Call today to view this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT have any available units?
10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT have?
Some of 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT offers parking.
Does 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT has a pool.
Does 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10408 YELLOW SPICE COURT has units with dishwashers.

