All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10406 Waterstone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10406 Waterstone Dr
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

10406 Waterstone Dr

10406 Waterstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10406 Waterstone Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
large home - This 4 Bed/2.5 bath/3 car garage with an office/flex space home is LOADED! As soon as you step into this former CalAtlantic model home, you will be greeted by tasteful upgrades such as crown moulding, wood flooring, beautiful chandeliers, and plentiful lighting. You will first pass through the dining area and sitting area to arrive at the spacious living room with built-in surround sound. As you continue to explore the lower level, you will arrive at the beautiful kitchen, featuring upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, and display cabinets. Nearby, you will find a conveniently located half-bathroom, additional storage, and a bedroom/den with beautiful french doors. Upstairs you will find a large loft/bonus room.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5357366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10406 Waterstone Dr have any available units?
10406 Waterstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10406 Waterstone Dr have?
Some of 10406 Waterstone Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10406 Waterstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10406 Waterstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10406 Waterstone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10406 Waterstone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10406 Waterstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10406 Waterstone Dr offers parking.
Does 10406 Waterstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10406 Waterstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10406 Waterstone Dr have a pool?
No, 10406 Waterstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10406 Waterstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 10406 Waterstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10406 Waterstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10406 Waterstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa