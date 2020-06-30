10406 Waterstone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

large home - This 4 Bed/2.5 bath/3 car garage with an office/flex space home is LOADED! As soon as you step into this former CalAtlantic model home, you will be greeted by tasteful upgrades such as crown moulding, wood flooring, beautiful chandeliers, and plentiful lighting. You will first pass through the dining area and sitting area to arrive at the spacious living room with built-in surround sound. As you continue to explore the lower level, you will arrive at the beautiful kitchen, featuring upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, and display cabinets. Nearby, you will find a conveniently located half-bathroom, additional storage, and a bedroom/den with beautiful french doors. Upstairs you will find a large loft/bonus room.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5357366)