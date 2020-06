Amenities

New 3 Bedroom Townhome - Please contact Joe Alvarez for the latest information on this home, 813-956-5465. This new 3 bedroom with two car garage is available immediately. Beautiful gated community close to shopping and easy access to the interstate, Community pool and Playground. At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.



No Cats Allowed



