10225 Holland Rd

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets extra storage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Taylor Morrison Wakefield Floor Plan Home in sought after quiet community of Avelar Creek. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage property with almost 2,600 square feet features a sprawling floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Perfect layout for entertaining and spending quality time at home. Split floorplan, with a large great room, open kitchen and separate bedrooms all on one floor. Open kitchen features 42" espresso cabinets, durable Korian counter tops and all appliances included. Formal living room and formal dining room. Extra large Master Suite with two walk in closets and a spacious Master Bath with a double vanity, garden tub and walk in shower. Extra space for guests and in-laws. Natural light enters into the living space through the sliding glass doors that open up to the covered lanai. Over sized garage offering space for 3 vehicles or additional storage. Convenient location! Easy access to I-75 and Selmon Express Way.