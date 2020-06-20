All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:39 PM

10225 Holland Rd

10225 Holland Road · (855) 284-1142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10225 Holland Road, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Gorgeous Taylor Morrison Wakefield Floor Plan Home in sought after quiet community of Avelar Creek. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage property with almost 2,600 square feet features a sprawling floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Perfect layout for entertaining and spending quality time at home. Split floorplan, with a large great room, open kitchen and separate bedrooms all on one floor. Open kitchen features 42" espresso cabinets, durable Korian counter tops and all appliances included. Formal living room and formal dining room. Extra large Master Suite with two walk in closets and a spacious Master Bath with a double vanity, garden tub and walk in shower. Extra space for guests and in-laws. Natural light enters into the living space through the sliding glass doors that open up to the covered lanai. Over sized garage offering space for 3 vehicles or additional storage. Convenient location! Easy access to I-75 and Selmon Express Way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10225 Holland Rd have any available units?
10225 Holland Rd has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10225 Holland Rd have?
Some of 10225 Holland Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10225 Holland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10225 Holland Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10225 Holland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10225 Holland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10225 Holland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10225 Holland Rd does offer parking.
Does 10225 Holland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10225 Holland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10225 Holland Rd have a pool?
No, 10225 Holland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10225 Holland Rd have accessible units?
No, 10225 Holland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10225 Holland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10225 Holland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
