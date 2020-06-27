10222 Lakeside Vista Dr

THIS FOUR BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME HAS NEWER CARPET AND PAINT THROUGH OUT! LOCATED NEAR EXPRESS WAYS, SHOPPING RESTAURANTS AND MORE! HOME SITS ON A LARGE CORNER LOT WON'T LAST LONG CALL TODAY FOR YOU SHOWING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
