10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE

Amenities
MUST SEE this move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with fenced backyard. Astounding architectural detail includes mirrored and lighted art niches, plant shelves and archways. Close to I-75! The dining & living areas are separated by a lighted divider arch for a unique and dramatic effect. Kitchen has new granite countertops with full backsplash, & a flat top range w/ built in microwave. The master bedroom is large and has a connecting master bath w/ a garden tub & separate shower as well as a dual sink vanity and a large walk in closet. The neighborhood features a community pool & hot tub, 2 1/2 mile jogging trails, a 72 acre lake w/ docks, tennis courts & basketball!