Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE

10212 Merrimac Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10212 Merrimac Manor Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
MUST SEE this move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with fenced backyard. Astounding architectural detail includes mirrored and lighted art niches, plant shelves and archways. Close to I-75! The dining & living areas are separated by a lighted divider arch for a unique and dramatic effect. Kitchen has new granite countertops with full backsplash, & a flat top range w/ built in microwave. The master bedroom is large and has a connecting master bath w/ a garden tub & separate shower as well as a dual sink vanity and a large walk in closet. The neighborhood features a community pool & hot tub, 2 1/2 mile jogging trails, a 72 acre lake w/ docks, tennis courts & basketball!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
