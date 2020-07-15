10212 MERRIMAC MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

MUST SEE this move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with fenced backyard. Astounding architectural detail includes mirrored and lighted art niches, plant shelves and archways. Close to I-75! The dining & living areas are separated by a lighted divider arch for a unique and dramatic effect. Kitchen has new granite countertops with full backsplash, & a flat top range w/ built in microwave. The master bedroom is large and has a connecting master bath w/ a garden tub & separate shower as well as a dual sink vanity and a large walk in closet. The neighborhood features a community pool & hot tub, 2 1/2 mile jogging trails, a 72 acre lake w/ docks, tennis courts & basketball!