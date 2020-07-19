10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NO PETS- 2017 Concord Model home from Lennar- MORE PICS coming soon! Master and 4 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom with full bathroom just outside the door, excellent for an office or a guest room. Great room includes living room dinning room and kitchen. A HUGE pantry off the kitchen could hold a year's worth of groceries. Upstairs the loft provides an additional more intimate living area. The Master has a large walk in closet and walk in shower in the master bathroom. The four additional bedrooms share a bathroom and the laundry rounds out the upstairs. This is a beautiful NEW community. 650 credit score and 3xs the rent in income required for processing. NO SMOKING!