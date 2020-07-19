All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE

10150 Rose Petal Pl · No Longer Available
Location

10150 Rose Petal Pl, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO PETS- 2017 Concord Model home from Lennar- MORE PICS coming soon! Master and 4 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom with full bathroom just outside the door, excellent for an office or a guest room. Great room includes living room dinning room and kitchen. A HUGE pantry off the kitchen could hold a year's worth of groceries. Upstairs the loft provides an additional more intimate living area. The Master has a large walk in closet and walk in shower in the master bathroom. The four additional bedrooms share a bathroom and the laundry rounds out the upstairs. This is a beautiful NEW community. 650 credit score and 3xs the rent in income required for processing. NO SMOKING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE have any available units?
10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE have?
Some of 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE offers parking.
Does 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE have a pool?
No, 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10150 ROSE PETAL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
