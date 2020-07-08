All apartments in Riverview
10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE

10117 Berryessa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10117 Berryessa Ave, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
The Lennar built Hartford floorplan is a spacious 1,936 square foot single-family home complete with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Enjoy the perfect kitchen with a center island that overlooks an open café and family room, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The master suite features an oversized bedroom connected to a spacious bathroom with a his and her vanity and a roomy walk-in closet. The other four bedrooms are conveniently located in the rear of the home for additional privacy. Enjoy a private patio and porch in this one-story executive home built with a two-car garage. The Ventana community is conveniently located near I-75 right off US-301. It will have a community clubhouse, pool, splash pad. Call today to view this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE have any available units?
10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE have?
Some of 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

