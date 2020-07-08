10117 BERRYESSA AVENUE

Amenities

The Lennar built Hartford floorplan is a spacious 1,936 square foot single-family home complete with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Enjoy the perfect kitchen with a center island that overlooks an open café and family room, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The master suite features an oversized bedroom connected to a spacious bathroom with a his and her vanity and a roomy walk-in closet. The other four bedrooms are conveniently located in the rear of the home for additional privacy. Enjoy a private patio and porch in this one-story executive home built with a two-car garage. The Ventana community is conveniently located near I-75 right off US-301. It will have a community clubhouse, pool, splash pad. Call today to view this property.