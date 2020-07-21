10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill

This just built 3 bedroom, 2 bath Marianna floorplan by Mattamy is filled with upgrades! From the moment you walk into the townhome, you’ll notice the open layout and tons of windows giving the home an open and airy feel. Oversized tile on the entire first floor provides durability and easy cleaning. Recessed lighting throughout the kitchen and main living area provide lots of light when needed.

The gourmet kitchen which opens to the family room is the perfect spot to host and entertain guests! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, popular Slate-shaded 42” crowned cabinets, an abundance of Quartz countertops, and a large prep island with a single bowl under-mount sink. Off the kitchen is the pantry area with plenty of storage. A convenient half bath is located on the first floor for guests. From the family room, walk out to the home’s generously sized screened in lanai, where you will spend many summer nights with friends and the grill. Walk up the stairs to find all the bedrooms with plush carpeting and plenty of windows for natural light. The sizable master suite has three walk-in closets and the master bath features a large walk-in shower and Slate-shaded cabinets with Glacier Corian counters.

The loft area on the second floor makes a great second family room, game room or office area. Boyette Park is a gated neighborhood in a prime location with a resort-style pool, open-air pavilion, fire pit, and grilling area. ** Interior images shown are from the model center. **