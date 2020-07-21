All apartments in Riverview
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP

10113 Newel Valley Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10113 Newel Valley Loop, Riverview, FL 33569
Shadow Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This just built 3 bedroom, 2 bath Marianna floorplan by Mattamy is filled with upgrades! From the moment you walk into the townhome, you’ll notice the open layout and tons of windows giving the home an open and airy feel. Oversized tile on the entire first floor provides durability and easy cleaning. Recessed lighting throughout the kitchen and main living area provide lots of light when needed.
The gourmet kitchen which opens to the family room is the perfect spot to host and entertain guests! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, popular Slate-shaded 42” crowned cabinets, an abundance of Quartz countertops, and a large prep island with a single bowl under-mount sink. Off the kitchen is the pantry area with plenty of storage. A convenient half bath is located on the first floor for guests. From the family room, walk out to the home’s generously sized screened in lanai, where you will spend many summer nights with friends and the grill. Walk up the stairs to find all the bedrooms with plush carpeting and plenty of windows for natural light. The sizable master suite has three walk-in closets and the master bath features a large walk-in shower and Slate-shaded cabinets with Glacier Corian counters.
The loft area on the second floor makes a great second family room, game room or office area. Boyette Park is a gated neighborhood in a prime location with a resort-style pool, open-air pavilion, fire pit, and grilling area. ** Interior images shown are from the model center. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP have any available units?
10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP have?
Some of 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP offers parking.
Does 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP has a pool.
Does 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10113 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
