636 ASTER DRIVE

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage home on cul-de-sac and large retention pond at the rear of the house. New floors and fresh interior/exterior paint. Large formal living/dining room combo. Large family room adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet. 2nd bath with two entrances and 3 guest bedrooms. Inside utility room with washer/dryer. 2 car garage w/garage door opener. Minimum 1 year lease. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Pets ok with owner approval, pet app, and non-refundable pet fee (service animals excepted). No dangerous dog breeds. All applicants must complete a pet screening along with rental application. Make this your home today...available for quick move-in.