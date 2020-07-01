All apartments in Polk County
636 ASTER DRIVE
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:09 AM

636 ASTER DRIVE

636 Aster Drive · (863) 967-0096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

636 Aster Drive, Polk County, FL 33897
Four Corners

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage home on cul-de-sac and large retention pond at the rear of the house. New floors and fresh interior/exterior paint. Large formal living/dining room combo. Large family room adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet. 2nd bath with two entrances and 3 guest bedrooms. Inside utility room with washer/dryer. 2 car garage w/garage door opener. Minimum 1 year lease. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Pets ok with owner approval, pet app, and non-refundable pet fee (service animals excepted). No dangerous dog breeds. All applicants must complete a pet screening along with rental application. Make this your home today...available for quick move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 ASTER DRIVE have any available units?
636 ASTER DRIVE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 636 ASTER DRIVE have?
Some of 636 ASTER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 ASTER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
636 ASTER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 ASTER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 ASTER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 636 ASTER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 636 ASTER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 636 ASTER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 ASTER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 ASTER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 636 ASTER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 636 ASTER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 636 ASTER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 636 ASTER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 ASTER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 636 ASTER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 ASTER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
