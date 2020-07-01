All apartments in Polk County
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:46 PM

4877 Hickory Stream Ln

4877 Hickory Stream Lane · (863) 647-1679
Location

4877 Hickory Stream Lane, Polk County, FL 33860
Creekside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1804 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Home located in beautiful Creekside community off of HWY 60. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot features an open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining. Desirable split bedroom plan w/ large master suite featuring his/her walk-in closets. Master bath features walk-in shower, dual sinks, and a garden tub. Laminate floors in main living area. Kitchen features solid-wood cabinets, tile floors, and large island. One of the guest bedrooms has french doors making it usable for an office or den if desired. Inside laundry room includes washer and dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4877 Hickory Stream Ln have any available units?
4877 Hickory Stream Ln has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4877 Hickory Stream Ln have?
Some of 4877 Hickory Stream Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4877 Hickory Stream Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4877 Hickory Stream Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4877 Hickory Stream Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4877 Hickory Stream Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 4877 Hickory Stream Ln offer parking?
No, 4877 Hickory Stream Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4877 Hickory Stream Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4877 Hickory Stream Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4877 Hickory Stream Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4877 Hickory Stream Ln has a pool.
Does 4877 Hickory Stream Ln have accessible units?
No, 4877 Hickory Stream Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4877 Hickory Stream Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4877 Hickory Stream Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4877 Hickory Stream Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4877 Hickory Stream Ln has units with air conditioning.
