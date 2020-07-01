4877 Hickory Stream Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access

Home located in beautiful Creekside community off of HWY 60. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot features an open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining. Desirable split bedroom plan w/ large master suite featuring his/her walk-in closets. Master bath features walk-in shower, dual sinks, and a garden tub. Laminate floors in main living area. Kitchen features solid-wood cabinets, tile floors, and large island. One of the guest bedrooms has french doors making it usable for an office or den if desired. Inside laundry room includes washer and dryer