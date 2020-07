Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN.....! Welcome home! LIKE NEW!!! Beautiful 4/2 home for sale in Legacy Park!! Come see this great home. Recently installed new ceramic tile throughout the whole house. Recently painted on the inside. NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Great location close to Disney World, restaurants and shops. Come take a look and you will fall in love with this home!