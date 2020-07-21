All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 3430 SE Lakeview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
3430 SE Lakeview Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

3430 SE Lakeview Drive

3430 Lakeview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3430 Lakeview Dr, Polk County, FL 33884

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHAIN OF LAKES HOME with fantastic views! - It isn't everyday that a RENTAL comes available on Winter Haven's famed Chain-of-Lakes.
3430 Lakeview drive is situated on the the north-western shore of Lake Winterset, and comes complete with a boat dock. Lake Winterset is the southern most lake, located at the top of the famed chain of lakes. You will enjoy great sunrises from the porch over-looking the lake. You are only 4 minutes from the Legoland entrance, great for the little ones!
This home boasts, wood floors, granite countertops, jacuzzi tub and gorgeous views. It also comes complete with all kitchen appliances, and a two car garage. Apply Online today. Sorry, No Pets Permitted

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 SE Lakeview Drive have any available units?
3430 SE Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 3430 SE Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 3430 SE Lakeview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 SE Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3430 SE Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 SE Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3430 SE Lakeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 3430 SE Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3430 SE Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 3430 SE Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 SE Lakeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 SE Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 3430 SE Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3430 SE Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3430 SE Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 SE Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 SE Lakeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 SE Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 SE Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884
Retreat at Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop
Davenport, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida