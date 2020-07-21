3430 SE Lakeview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

CHAIN OF LAKES HOME with fantastic views! - It isn't everyday that a RENTAL comes available on Winter Haven's famed Chain-of-Lakes.

3430 Lakeview drive is situated on the the north-western shore of Lake Winterset, and comes complete with a boat dock. Lake Winterset is the southern most lake, located at the top of the famed chain of lakes. You will enjoy great sunrises from the porch over-looking the lake. You are only 4 minutes from the Legoland entrance, great for the little ones!

This home boasts, wood floors, granite countertops, jacuzzi tub and gorgeous views. It also comes complete with all kitchen appliances, and a two car garage. Apply Online today. Sorry, No Pets Permitted



(RLNE5589485)