306 VISTA OAKS WAY

Spacious, three bedroom/two bath Ridge Cay Model in an age 55+ community, on a fantastic creek frontage conservation area lot, w/mature trees galore! Living room & dining room have oversized ceramic tile floors. The spacious kitchen offers extra cabinets, an island, built-in desk & Corian countertops w/faux brick backsplash. The double door entry foyer displays twelve foot ceilings in the living areas, & trey ceilings upgrade the large foyer & the front guest bedroom. Both bathrooms also have Corian countertops & there is a jetted tub & separate shower in the master bath. Windows all have gorgeous plantation shutters & custom made window treatments. There are ceiling fans in the bedrooms, living room and Florida room. The beautiful Florida room has windows with screens & offers year around use. There is also a small patio for outdoor cooking. This home is wired for an alarm system & garage has pull down stairs. The lot backs up to Horse creek conservation area & has large oak trees covered in Spanish Moss as well as lovely landscaping. Available for immediate occupancy. The High Vista clubhouse has a ballroom, library, card room, fitness center, arts and crafts room, pub and planned activities. Outside you will find a huge heated pool & hot tub. There are shuffleboard, tennis, bocceball and pickleball courts to keep you busy. Ridgewood Lakes is located close to shopping, hospitals & medical facilities, movie theatres, restaurants and airports.