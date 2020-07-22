All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 306 VISTA OAKS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
306 VISTA OAKS WAY
Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:41 PM

306 VISTA OAKS WAY

306 Vista Oaks Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

306 Vista Oaks Way, Polk County, FL 33837
Ridgewood Lakes Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Spacious, three bedroom/two bath Ridge Cay Model in an age 55+ community, on a fantastic creek frontage conservation area lot, w/mature trees galore! Living room & dining room have oversized ceramic tile floors. The spacious kitchen offers extra cabinets, an island, built-in desk & Corian countertops w/faux brick backsplash. The double door entry foyer displays twelve foot ceilings in the living areas, & trey ceilings upgrade the large foyer & the front guest bedroom. Both bathrooms also have Corian countertops & there is a jetted tub & separate shower in the master bath. Windows all have gorgeous plantation shutters & custom made window treatments. There are ceiling fans in the bedrooms, living room and Florida room. The beautiful Florida room has windows with screens & offers year around use. There is also a small patio for outdoor cooking. This home is wired for an alarm system & garage has pull down stairs. The lot backs up to Horse creek conservation area & has large oak trees covered in Spanish Moss as well as lovely landscaping. Available for immediate occupancy. The High Vista clubhouse has a ballroom, library, card room, fitness center, arts and crafts room, pub and planned activities. Outside you will find a huge heated pool & hot tub. There are shuffleboard, tennis, bocceball and pickleball courts to keep you busy. Ridgewood Lakes is located close to shopping, hospitals & medical facilities, movie theatres, restaurants and airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 VISTA OAKS WAY have any available units?
306 VISTA OAKS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 306 VISTA OAKS WAY have?
Some of 306 VISTA OAKS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 VISTA OAKS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
306 VISTA OAKS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 VISTA OAKS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 306 VISTA OAKS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 306 VISTA OAKS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 306 VISTA OAKS WAY offers parking.
Does 306 VISTA OAKS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 VISTA OAKS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 VISTA OAKS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 306 VISTA OAKS WAY has a pool.
Does 306 VISTA OAKS WAY have accessible units?
No, 306 VISTA OAKS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 306 VISTA OAKS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 VISTA OAKS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 VISTA OAKS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 VISTA OAKS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop
Davenport, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida