Polk County, FL
2426 Kyle Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:39 AM

2426 Kyle Street

2426 Kyle Street · (863) 440-3283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2426 Kyle Street, Polk County, FL 33815

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 3BR, 2BA mobile home in established Lakeland neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. The split plan home offers a large living room, adjoining dining room, sizable family room with a decorative fireplace, and an inside laundry area. The yard is partially fenced and includes a new concrete double wide parking pad and walkway. The home is conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants. and is within minutes to I-4. Please call to schedule a private showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Kyle Street have any available units?
2426 Kyle Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2426 Kyle Street have?
Some of 2426 Kyle Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 Kyle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Kyle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Kyle Street pet-friendly?
No, 2426 Kyle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 2426 Kyle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2426 Kyle Street offers parking.
Does 2426 Kyle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Kyle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Kyle Street have a pool?
No, 2426 Kyle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Kyle Street have accessible units?
No, 2426 Kyle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Kyle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2426 Kyle Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 Kyle Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2426 Kyle Street has units with air conditioning.
