146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NEWER HOME! Be the second to live in this newly built 4 bedroom, 2 bath one story home with a two car garage located in Eloise Oaks. This spacious home has a semi- open kitchen and family room, that look out to the backyard. The kitchen features a breakfast bar looking into living room, breakfast nook, dark cabinets and light countertops. It also features tile in living area and carpet in bedrooms . The master bath has double sinks and standing showers and soaking tub. Call today for a showing!