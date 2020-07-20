All apartments in Polk County
146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE

146 Eloise Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

146 Eloise Oaks Dr, Polk County, FL 33884

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWER HOME! Be the second to live in this newly built 4 bedroom, 2 bath one story home with a two car garage located in Eloise Oaks. This spacious home has a semi- open kitchen and family room, that look out to the backyard. The kitchen features a breakfast bar looking into living room, breakfast nook, dark cabinets and light countertops. It also features tile in living area and carpet in bedrooms . The master bath has double sinks and standing showers and soaking tub. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 ELOISE OAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
