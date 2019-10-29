All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 942 SALERNO COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
942 SALERNO COURT
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

942 SALERNO COURT

942 Salerno Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

942 Salerno Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Flag lot home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage freshly painted and partially remodeled with brand new kitchen appliances. Formal dining room, kitchen with center island and breakfast nook area, large family room and bonus room. Inside laundry room with hook ups and half bath also on 1st floor. All bedrooms are on 2nd floor with large master suite that includes his and hers walking closets, garden tub, double sinks and separate shower. Other 3 bedrooms are spacious as well and there are brand new ceiling fans in every room. Fenced in yard with view of canal on side and pond in the back.

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
$5 Monthly tech fee
Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 SALERNO COURT have any available units?
942 SALERNO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 942 SALERNO COURT have?
Some of 942 SALERNO COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 SALERNO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
942 SALERNO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 SALERNO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 942 SALERNO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 942 SALERNO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 942 SALERNO COURT offers parking.
Does 942 SALERNO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 SALERNO COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 SALERNO COURT have a pool?
No, 942 SALERNO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 942 SALERNO COURT have accessible units?
No, 942 SALERNO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 942 SALERNO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 SALERNO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 942 SALERNO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 SALERNO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoinciana 3 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College