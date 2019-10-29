942 SALERNO COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Flag lot home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage freshly painted and partially remodeled with brand new kitchen appliances. Formal dining room, kitchen with center island and breakfast nook area, large family room and bonus room. Inside laundry room with hook ups and half bath also on 1st floor. All bedrooms are on 2nd floor with large master suite that includes his and hers walking closets, garden tub, double sinks and separate shower. Other 3 bedrooms are spacious as well and there are brand new ceiling fans in every room. Fenced in yard with view of canal on side and pond in the back.



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

$5 Monthly tech fee

Sorry, no pets