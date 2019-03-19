9 Peterlee Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful House! Ready to move in. Near to Schools, Library, Shopping, Dining and Local Transportation! This one story single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. with a 2 car garage and Block Construction. Covered Front Entry Way and Open Patio to Rear. Ceramic Tile and Carpet Flooring. Open Floor Plan. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Nook Overlooking Family Room. Split Plan and Inside Laundry Utility Room. Live, Work and Play in Poinciana! Enjoy Shopping and Dining at Poinciana Town Center and Poinciana Place Shopping Center. Enjoy Numerous Playgrounds and Playing Soccer, Softball, Basketball, Tennis, Racquet Ball and Baseball Fields in Multiple Areas of Poinciana. Osceola Regional Medical Center Poinciana Hospital is moving forward to be built along with MEDICAL ARTS BUILDING! What are you waiting for!!!!