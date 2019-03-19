All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 9 Peterlee Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
9 Peterlee Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9 Peterlee Ct

9 Peterlee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9 Peterlee Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful House! Ready to move in. Near to Schools, Library, Shopping, Dining and Local Transportation! This one story single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. with a 2 car garage and Block Construction. Covered Front Entry Way and Open Patio to Rear. Ceramic Tile and Carpet Flooring. Open Floor Plan. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Nook Overlooking Family Room. Split Plan and Inside Laundry Utility Room. Live, Work and Play in Poinciana! Enjoy Shopping and Dining at Poinciana Town Center and Poinciana Place Shopping Center. Enjoy Numerous Playgrounds and Playing Soccer, Softball, Basketball, Tennis, Racquet Ball and Baseball Fields in Multiple Areas of Poinciana. Osceola Regional Medical Center Poinciana Hospital is moving forward to be built along with MEDICAL ARTS BUILDING! What are you waiting for!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Peterlee Ct have any available units?
9 Peterlee Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 9 Peterlee Ct have?
Some of 9 Peterlee Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Peterlee Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9 Peterlee Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Peterlee Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Peterlee Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9 Peterlee Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9 Peterlee Ct offers parking.
Does 9 Peterlee Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Peterlee Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Peterlee Ct have a pool?
No, 9 Peterlee Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9 Peterlee Ct have accessible units?
No, 9 Peterlee Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Peterlee Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Peterlee Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Peterlee Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Peterlee Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College