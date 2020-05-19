837 Glendora Road

Amenities

Available Now.

Free App Fee with approved App (mgmt company only)



This 3bdrm 2.5bath home located in the gated community of Terra Vista a subdivision of the sought after Solivita Communities. This home has a stunning and elegant saltwater pool area that looks out to one of the community water areas. The outdoor living area of this home is not only screened in but is also extended and includes a 25' motorized patio awning. Enjoy relaxing evenings sitting waterside and listening to music with the surround sound system in the Florida room and in the patio area. This home features stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, recessed lighting, 42' upper cabinets, and lower cabinets with pull out drawers for tons of storage. The home features a split floor plan and tons of space for friends, family and entertaining. Lawn, pool and pest control included.

3Bdrm 2.5Bath, single family pool home