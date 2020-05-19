All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 837 Glendora Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
837 Glendora Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

837 Glendora Road

837 Glendora Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

837 Glendora Road, Poinciana, FL 34759
Solivita

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available Now.
Free App Fee with approved App (mgmt company only)

This 3bdrm 2.5bath home located in the gated community of Terra Vista a subdivision of the sought after Solivita Communities. This home has a stunning and elegant saltwater pool area that looks out to one of the community water areas. The outdoor living area of this home is not only screened in but is also extended and includes a 25' motorized patio awning. Enjoy relaxing evenings sitting waterside and listening to music with the surround sound system in the Florida room and in the patio area. This home features stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, recessed lighting, 42' upper cabinets, and lower cabinets with pull out drawers for tons of storage. The home features a split floor plan and tons of space for friends, family and entertaining. Lawn, pool and pest control included.
3Bdrm 2.5Bath, single family pool home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Glendora Road have any available units?
837 Glendora Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 837 Glendora Road have?
Some of 837 Glendora Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Glendora Road currently offering any rent specials?
837 Glendora Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Glendora Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 Glendora Road is pet friendly.
Does 837 Glendora Road offer parking?
Yes, 837 Glendora Road offers parking.
Does 837 Glendora Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Glendora Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Glendora Road have a pool?
Yes, 837 Glendora Road has a pool.
Does 837 Glendora Road have accessible units?
No, 837 Glendora Road does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Glendora Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 Glendora Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 837 Glendora Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 837 Glendora Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College