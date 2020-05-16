737 LUCAYA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful duplex/house which features three (3) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms in the very desirable area of Kissimmee/Poinciana. Bedrooms and hallway have vinyl floor have been installed. Conveniently located close to Elementary and Middle schools, local supermarkets, Publix, Walmart, Gas stations, Banks, public transportation, recreational public areas with playgrounds and the public Library.



This beautiful home will be clean, disinfected and ready to move in on 06/06/2020.



(Appliances, colors and pictures may vary)