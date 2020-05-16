All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 737 LUCAYA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
737 LUCAYA DR
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:41 PM

737 LUCAYA DR

737 Lucaya Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

737 Lucaya Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

garage
playground
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful duplex/house which features three (3) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms in the very desirable area of Kissimmee/Poinciana. Bedrooms and hallway have vinyl floor have been installed. Conveniently located close to Elementary and Middle schools, local supermarkets, Publix, Walmart, Gas stations, Banks, public transportation, recreational public areas with playgrounds and the public Library.

This beautiful home will be clean, disinfected and ready to move in on 06/06/2020.

(Appliances, colors and pictures may vary)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 LUCAYA DR have any available units?
737 LUCAYA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 737 LUCAYA DR have?
Some of 737 LUCAYA DR's amenities include garage, playground, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 LUCAYA DR currently offering any rent specials?
737 LUCAYA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 LUCAYA DR pet-friendly?
No, 737 LUCAYA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 737 LUCAYA DR offer parking?
Yes, 737 LUCAYA DR offers parking.
Does 737 LUCAYA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 LUCAYA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 LUCAYA DR have a pool?
No, 737 LUCAYA DR does not have a pool.
Does 737 LUCAYA DR have accessible units?
No, 737 LUCAYA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 737 LUCAYA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 LUCAYA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 LUCAYA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 LUCAYA DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College