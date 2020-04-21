All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 729 Toulon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
729 Toulon Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

729 Toulon Dr

729 Toulon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

729 Toulon Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Poinciana- Wonderful, 3/2 fenced yard home on a quiet street in Poinciana. The home is tiled throughout for easy maintenance. The split bedroom floor plan increases privacy and comfort. The home has a screened back patio to enjoy endless sunsets with your favorite cold beverage. The owner is providing a camera security system for the tenant. When having guest over for entertainment you can easily use the fenced yard to host. Great Opportunity, at a great price. This property will not last call us now!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Toulon Dr have any available units?
729 Toulon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 729 Toulon Dr have?
Some of 729 Toulon Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Toulon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
729 Toulon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Toulon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 729 Toulon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 729 Toulon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 729 Toulon Dr offers parking.
Does 729 Toulon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Toulon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Toulon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 729 Toulon Dr has a pool.
Does 729 Toulon Dr have accessible units?
No, 729 Toulon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Toulon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Toulon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Toulon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 729 Toulon Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College