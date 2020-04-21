729 Toulon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Poinciana- Wonderful, 3/2 fenced yard home on a quiet street in Poinciana. The home is tiled throughout for easy maintenance. The split bedroom floor plan increases privacy and comfort. The home has a screened back patio to enjoy endless sunsets with your favorite cold beverage. The owner is providing a camera security system for the tenant. When having guest over for entertainment you can easily use the fenced yard to host. Great Opportunity, at a great price. This property will not last call us now!!!