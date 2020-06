Amenities

SUPER CHARMING 1,200 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex located in Poinciana. This home features an open floor plan with tile through out, newer upgraded appliances, and 42" cabinets, black appliances, stove dishwasher, over the stove microwave. Washer and dryer iNcluded so no laundry mat trips with this one. The master has his and her sinks, tub shower combo and nice size bedroom. Relax in your own private fenced back yard. Call today for a showing