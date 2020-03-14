633 REGENCY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Unfurnished, 1,443 sf, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage in Poinciana. Split floor plan with living/dining room combination and family room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances. Spacious master suite with walk in closets. Large garage with w/d hook ups. Large yard. Located of Doverplum and San Remo, walking distance to shopping plaza, stores and bus stop. Near schools, shopping, hospital and public transportation.

12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per ad

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

$5 monthly Tech Fee

Sorry, no pets or section 8



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!