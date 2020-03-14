All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

633 REGENCY WAY

633 Regency Way · No Longer Available
Location

633 Regency Way, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unfurnished, 1,443 sf, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage in Poinciana. Split floor plan with living/dining room combination and family room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances. Spacious master suite with walk in closets. Large garage with w/d hook ups. Large yard. Located of Doverplum and San Remo, walking distance to shopping plaza, stores and bus stop. Near schools, shopping, hospital and public transportation.
12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per ad
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
$5 monthly Tech Fee
Sorry, no pets or section 8

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 REGENCY WAY have any available units?
633 REGENCY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 633 REGENCY WAY have?
Some of 633 REGENCY WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 REGENCY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
633 REGENCY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 REGENCY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 633 REGENCY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 633 REGENCY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 633 REGENCY WAY offers parking.
Does 633 REGENCY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 REGENCY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 REGENCY WAY have a pool?
No, 633 REGENCY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 633 REGENCY WAY have accessible units?
No, 633 REGENCY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 633 REGENCY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 REGENCY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 633 REGENCY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 REGENCY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
