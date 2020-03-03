All apartments in Poinciana
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT
Last updated March 3 2020 at 7:00 PM

625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT

625 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive · No Longer Available
Location

625 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
This 2 bed 2 bath fully furnished unit is located in guard gated community of a golf resort. Very open floor plan. Kitchen is fully equipped. Master bedroom suite features a privacy bath with tub & shower combination. 2nd bedroom has 2 twin size beds with matching furnishings. The second bath also features a tub/shower combination. Community offers its residents a clubhouse, billiards, community pool, and fitness center. Enjoy resort style living all year long. Washer & dryer present as convenience appliances and will not be warrantied/ repaired by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have any available units?
625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have?
Some of 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT currently offering any rent specials?
625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT pet-friendly?
No, 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT offer parking?
No, 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT does not offer parking.
Does 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have a pool?
Yes, 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT has a pool.
Does 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have accessible units?
No, 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT does not have accessible units.
Does 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT does not have units with air conditioning.

