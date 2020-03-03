625 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool pool table clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table

This 2 bed 2 bath fully furnished unit is located in guard gated community of a golf resort. Very open floor plan. Kitchen is fully equipped. Master bedroom suite features a privacy bath with tub & shower combination. 2nd bedroom has 2 twin size beds with matching furnishings. The second bath also features a tub/shower combination. Community offers its residents a clubhouse, billiards, community pool, and fitness center. Enjoy resort style living all year long. Washer & dryer present as convenience appliances and will not be warrantied/ repaired by owner.