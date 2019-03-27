All apartments in Poinciana
562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE

Location

562 Oak Branch Circle, Poinciana, FL 34758
Cypress Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
4 Bed/2.5 Bath 2 Story pool home with many upgraded features throughout. Home features tile flooring in downstairs common areas and bathrooms and laminate flooring in bedrooms and loft. Eat in kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, counters, and tile back splash and stainless steel range, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher and microhood. Large breakfast bar counter over looks the family room with fireplace. Separate formal living and dining rooms. Master bedroom includes attached bathroom with double sink vanity and upgraded garden tub. Hall bath also includes double sink vanity and tub/shower combo. Pool and spa with screen enclosure at rear of home- Pool service included with rent! Attached two car garage. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer for tenant's convenience (will not be warrantied by owner).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE have any available units?
562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE have?
Some of 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 562 OAK BRANCH CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
