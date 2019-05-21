524 HUNTER CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

There is not much that this two bedroom, two bath home doesn't have. Take this opportunity to step out of the hassle of exterior maintenance and step into easy living. This property is located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. There are a lot of upgrades to this town house that include updated kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counter tops, appliances, tile floors in the main areas, carpeting in the bedrooms and so much more. Enjoy a lovely evening on the screened in patio. Want to enjoy resort style living? No problem. Come swim in the community pool or play a game of tennis on the community tennis courts. This home is has a fantastic location, close to shopping, transportation, schools, Valencia Community College, hospital, new toll roads that can get you to the parks in 30-40 minutes and so much more. Don't blink, this may be gone before you know it.