Poinciana, FL
524 HUNTER CIRCLE
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:18 AM

524 HUNTER CIRCLE

524 Hunter Cir · No Longer Available
Location

524 Hunter Cir, Poinciana, FL 34758
Coopersmith Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
There is not much that this two bedroom, two bath home doesn't have. Take this opportunity to step out of the hassle of exterior maintenance and step into easy living. This property is located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. There are a lot of upgrades to this town house that include updated kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counter tops, appliances, tile floors in the main areas, carpeting in the bedrooms and so much more. Enjoy a lovely evening on the screened in patio. Want to enjoy resort style living? No problem. Come swim in the community pool or play a game of tennis on the community tennis courts. This home is has a fantastic location, close to shopping, transportation, schools, Valencia Community College, hospital, new toll roads that can get you to the parks in 30-40 minutes and so much more. Don't blink, this may be gone before you know it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 HUNTER CIRCLE have any available units?
524 HUNTER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 524 HUNTER CIRCLE have?
Some of 524 HUNTER CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 HUNTER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
524 HUNTER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 HUNTER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 524 HUNTER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 524 HUNTER CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 524 HUNTER CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 524 HUNTER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 HUNTER CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 HUNTER CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 524 HUNTER CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 524 HUNTER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 524 HUNTER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 524 HUNTER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 HUNTER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 524 HUNTER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 HUNTER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
