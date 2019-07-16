522 Dove Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location...near shopping, medical, new Poinciana Expressway, schools, and recreation, in Polk County. Come see this remodeled 3/2/2 with plenty of space for entertaining. New exterior and interior painting highlight this home which also has tile floors, new carpet and new lighting throughout. The kitchen, overlooking the family room, has new cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and back-splash, and is the perfect setting for making holiday dinners and enjoying family and friends. throughout. A formal living room and dining room. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com