Poinciana, FL
522 Dove Ct
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:34 AM

522 Dove Ct

522 Dove Court · No Longer Available
Location

522 Dove Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location...near shopping, medical, new Poinciana Expressway, schools, and recreation, in Polk County. Come see this remodeled 3/2/2 with plenty of space for entertaining. New exterior and interior painting highlight this home which also has tile floors, new carpet and new lighting throughout. The kitchen, overlooking the family room, has new cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and back-splash, and is the perfect setting for making holiday dinners and enjoying family and friends. throughout. A formal living room and dining room. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Dove Ct have any available units?
522 Dove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 522 Dove Ct have?
Some of 522 Dove Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Dove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
522 Dove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Dove Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Dove Ct is pet friendly.
Does 522 Dove Ct offer parking?
Yes, 522 Dove Ct offers parking.
Does 522 Dove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Dove Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Dove Ct have a pool?
Yes, 522 Dove Ct has a pool.
Does 522 Dove Ct have accessible units?
No, 522 Dove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Dove Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Dove Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Dove Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 522 Dove Ct has units with air conditioning.
