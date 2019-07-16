522 Dove Ct

Amenities
Great location...near shopping, medical, new Poinciana Expressway, schools, and recreation, in Polk County. Come see this remodeled 3/2/2 with plenty of space for entertaining. New exterior and interior painting highlight this home which also has tile floors, new carpet and new lighting throughout. The kitchen, overlooking the family room, has new cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and back-splash, and is the perfect setting for making holiday dinners and enjoying family and friends. throughout. A formal living room and dining room. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com