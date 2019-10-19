All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
521 CARLSBAD DRIVE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

521 CARLSBAD DRIVE

521 Carlsbao Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

521 Carlsbao Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll make long-lasting memories in this home. Features include a two-car garage, vaulted ceiling, open floor plan, and gleaming tile floors throughout the living area. The eat-in galley style kitchen is bright and offers laminate cabinets, updated appliances, and a pantry for added convenience. The screened-in patio provides a retreat from the sunshine while the fenced backyard offers a private shady oasis. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE have any available units?
521 CARLSBAD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE have?
Some of 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
521 CARLSBAD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 CARLSBAD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College