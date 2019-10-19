521 CARLSBAD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll make long-lasting memories in this home. Features include a two-car garage, vaulted ceiling, open floor plan, and gleaming tile floors throughout the living area. The eat-in galley style kitchen is bright and offers laminate cabinets, updated appliances, and a pantry for added convenience. The screened-in patio provides a retreat from the sunshine while the fenced backyard offers a private shady oasis. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.