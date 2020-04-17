All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM

5 Redwood Ct

5 Redwood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5 Redwood Ct, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
50% OFF first months rent & $200 Amazon card with Full Deposit Paid by 4/17! FREE application fee!

Stunning open concept home for rent in Poinciana, just south of Kissimmee! This beautiful home features double car garage, W/D hookups, tile floor in the living space, and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features ample storage space, beautiful counters, breakfast bar, pantry, and more! You'll fall in love with this recently built home! Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable fee. Apply online today!

**Note: When viewing a property, please take the necessary precautions to protect your health. We highly suggest you wear gloves during any showing.

*Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required.

Suncoast Property Management does require tenants to carry renter's insurance with Suncoast Property Management listed as additionally insured. Proof of renter's insurance must be provided prior to the tenant's scheduled move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Redwood Ct have any available units?
5 Redwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 5 Redwood Ct have?
Some of 5 Redwood Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Redwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5 Redwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Redwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5 Redwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 5 Redwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5 Redwood Ct offers parking.
Does 5 Redwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Redwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Redwood Ct have a pool?
No, 5 Redwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5 Redwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 5 Redwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Redwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Redwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Redwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Redwood Ct has units with air conditioning.
