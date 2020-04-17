5 Redwood Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning carpet

50% OFF first months rent & $200 Amazon card with Full Deposit Paid by 4/17! FREE application fee!



Stunning open concept home for rent in Poinciana, just south of Kissimmee! This beautiful home features double car garage, W/D hookups, tile floor in the living space, and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features ample storage space, beautiful counters, breakfast bar, pantry, and more! You'll fall in love with this recently built home! Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable fee. Apply online today!



**Note: When viewing a property, please take the necessary precautions to protect your health. We highly suggest you wear gloves during any showing.



*Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required.



Suncoast Property Management does require tenants to carry renter's insurance with Suncoast Property Management listed as additionally insured. Proof of renter's insurance must be provided prior to the tenant's scheduled move-in.