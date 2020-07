Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful, spacious home is fully furnished and just waiting for you to move in. Master bedroom features a separate office/den space. Second floor features a loft area with extra seating to relax and unwind. This pool home is fully fenced for privacy and security system for added safety. Rent includes pool care. Tenant is responsible for lawn care. Don't wait, schedule your tour today.