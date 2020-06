Amenities

WELCOME HOME!!!! Beautiful Villa 2/2 in quiete community, renovated, new paint, new appliances, new floor, new toilets. INDOOR LAUNDRY Washer and Dryer included , fence in the court yard, EXTRA Storage for your outdoor items. This community boats tennis court and community heated pool. SHOR DISTANCE TO SHOPPING , Hospital and new KOA hight way to I-4