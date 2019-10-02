All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 468 Rio Grande Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
468 Rio Grande Ct
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

468 Rio Grande Ct

468 Rio Grande Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

468 Rio Grande Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This community in Poinciana has everything you need including a pool, fitness center and playground! Recently improved home with new interior, exterior paint and new carpet! Featuring spacious four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Two car garage and standard lot size. Covered front entry way and open patio to rear. Carpet and ceramic tile flooring. Formal living room and dining room. Kitchen overlooking family room. Kitchen includes breakfast bar and closet pantry. Main bathroom with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall. Bath two includes tub with shower. Inside laundry room, washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Rio Grande Ct have any available units?
468 Rio Grande Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 468 Rio Grande Ct have?
Some of 468 Rio Grande Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Rio Grande Ct currently offering any rent specials?
468 Rio Grande Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Rio Grande Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 468 Rio Grande Ct is pet friendly.
Does 468 Rio Grande Ct offer parking?
Yes, 468 Rio Grande Ct offers parking.
Does 468 Rio Grande Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 468 Rio Grande Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Rio Grande Ct have a pool?
Yes, 468 Rio Grande Ct has a pool.
Does 468 Rio Grande Ct have accessible units?
No, 468 Rio Grande Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Rio Grande Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 Rio Grande Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 468 Rio Grande Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 468 Rio Grande Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College