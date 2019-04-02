All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

453 EAGLE DRIVE

453 Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

453 Eagle Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this beautiful "Like New" 4 bedroom home in great location with great neighbors. Desirable open concept layout with sun-drenched rooms in mint condition and porcelain floors throughout most of house. Spacious master bedroom with a large walk in closet and luxury master bath with separate garden tub and shower. Open concept Kitchen with closed interior washer/dryer. Best price in the area for an immaculate, 4 Bedroom Home. Large yard great for barbeques and outdoor fun. 2 Car garage and a driveway that can fit 4 cars. Call TODAY to schedule your appointment to tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 EAGLE DRIVE have any available units?
453 EAGLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 453 EAGLE DRIVE have?
Some of 453 EAGLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 EAGLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
453 EAGLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 EAGLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 453 EAGLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 453 EAGLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 453 EAGLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 453 EAGLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 EAGLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 EAGLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 453 EAGLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 453 EAGLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 453 EAGLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 453 EAGLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 EAGLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 453 EAGLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 EAGLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
