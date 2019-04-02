453 EAGLE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this beautiful "Like New" 4 bedroom home in great location with great neighbors. Desirable open concept layout with sun-drenched rooms in mint condition and porcelain floors throughout most of house. Spacious master bedroom with a large walk in closet and luxury master bath with separate garden tub and shower. Open concept Kitchen with closed interior washer/dryer. Best price in the area for an immaculate, 4 Bedroom Home. Large yard great for barbeques and outdoor fun. 2 Car garage and a driveway that can fit 4 cars. Call TODAY to schedule your appointment to tour.