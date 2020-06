Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This stunning new 3/2 duplex will not disappoint. It has an open floor plan with tile floors throughout. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of room for storage, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and large pantry. The master suite is also spacious with a private bathroom with a walk in shower and dual vanities. This property will not last long call your agent today to set up a showing.