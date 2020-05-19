349 AYLESBURY COURT

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Modern 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage pool home with almost 2,000 sq ft of living space is waiting for the right family! Walk into the formal living and dining space with access to screened in pool. Swimming pool equipped with safety fence and screened in. Open/split floor plan offers spacious master suite with walk in closet, brand new carpet and access to pool.On suite bath with dual sinks and separate garden tub and shower. Large kitchen with breakfast nook area, pantry and all kitchen appliances is open to an also large family room with brand new carpet. Guest bedrooms with walk in closets and plenty of space for full size furniture, one with tile flooring and other with brand new carpet. Inside laundry equipped with machines and 2 car garage with remote opener. Located off KOA and New Castle Rds., easy access to Poinciana Pkwy, walking distance to school and short drive to stores, hospital and restaurants.