Poinciana, FL
349 AYLESBURY COURT
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:19 AM

349 AYLESBURY COURT

349 Aylesbury Court · (407) 846-8846
Location

349 Aylesbury Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1972 sqft

Amenities

Modern 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage pool home with almost 2,000 sq ft of living space is waiting for the right family! Walk into the formal living and dining space with access to screened in pool. Swimming pool equipped with safety fence and screened in. Open/split floor plan offers spacious master suite with walk in closet, brand new carpet and access to pool.On suite bath with dual sinks and separate garden tub and shower. Large kitchen with breakfast nook area, pantry and all kitchen appliances is open to an also large family room with brand new carpet. Guest bedrooms with walk in closets and plenty of space for full size furniture, one with tile flooring and other with brand new carpet. Inside laundry equipped with machines and 2 car garage with remote opener. Located off KOA and New Castle Rds., easy access to Poinciana Pkwy, walking distance to school and short drive to stores, hospital and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 AYLESBURY COURT have any available units?
349 AYLESBURY COURT has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 349 AYLESBURY COURT have?
Some of 349 AYLESBURY COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 AYLESBURY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
349 AYLESBURY COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 AYLESBURY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 349 AYLESBURY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 349 AYLESBURY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 349 AYLESBURY COURT does offer parking.
Does 349 AYLESBURY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 AYLESBURY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 AYLESBURY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 349 AYLESBURY COURT has a pool.
Does 349 AYLESBURY COURT have accessible units?
No, 349 AYLESBURY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 349 AYLESBURY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 AYLESBURY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 349 AYLESBURY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 AYLESBURY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
